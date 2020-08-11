Hosking Partners LLP Sells 21,076 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 138,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. Barclays began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

