Hosking Partners LLP Sells 37,185 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,185 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.56% of Adient worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,487,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 524,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adient by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 415,259 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 85,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

