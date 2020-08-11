Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,550 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 677,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142,269 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 26,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,127. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

