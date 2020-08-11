Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,971 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

