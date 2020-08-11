Hosking Partners LLP Sells 54,312 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,312 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Centurylink worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 35.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 196.0% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 78,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 34.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 111,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 7.8% in the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,147,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,726. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

