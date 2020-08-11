Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,836 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

