Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

GLW traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 171,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 325.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.