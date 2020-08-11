Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark upgraded Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iamgold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

