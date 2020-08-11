Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Imax stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Imax has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $698.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Imax in the second quarter worth $118,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Imax by 928.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Imax by 479.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Imax by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Imax by 46.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Imax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

