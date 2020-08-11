ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,561,000 after purchasing an additional 680,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 974,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 2,512,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $20,809,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

