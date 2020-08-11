Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 40,124,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,417,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,915. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 405.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 223,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 333,382 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

