Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 604.81 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $19,765,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

