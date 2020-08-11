Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,908 shares of company stock valued at $32,320,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.