International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 1.16% of International Seaways worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $529.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

