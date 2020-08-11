inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Secur.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Secur. in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INTT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 3,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008. inTest has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

