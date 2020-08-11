inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008. inTest has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

