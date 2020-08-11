Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Reduced by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 197,195 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.92. 207,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

