Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 242,757 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. 140,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,683. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

