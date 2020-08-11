Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.31. 34,768,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,766,796. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $274.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

