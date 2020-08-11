Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 898,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 442,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,310,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,167,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

