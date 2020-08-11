Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,252% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digi International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,858. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

