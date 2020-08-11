Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dynavax Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 10,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 5,524 call options.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market cap of $717.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 553.92% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.