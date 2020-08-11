Invitation Homes Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.20 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

