Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IDTY traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 164,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,741. Ipsidy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
Ipsidy Company Profile
