Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDTY traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 164,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,741. Ipsidy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

