iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. 11,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

