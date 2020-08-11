iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $330,666,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.26. 5,004,077 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

