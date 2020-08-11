iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 309,560 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

