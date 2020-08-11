iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 371.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 421.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 255.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

