iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 194,473 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

