iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 373,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,411. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

