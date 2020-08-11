iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,708 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

