iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.96. 2,214,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

