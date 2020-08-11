iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. 316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.