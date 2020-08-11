Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,779. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

