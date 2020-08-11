Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,570,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 627,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,934. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

