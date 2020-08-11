Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. 857,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.31 and a beta of 1.89. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

