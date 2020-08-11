Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,715,914 shares of company stock worth $95,716,333. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 4,450,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,722,423. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.