Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $16,306,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 554,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 362,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 310,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $676,751. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,099. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

