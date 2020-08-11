Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

ITRM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

