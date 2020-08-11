J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.84.

JBHT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.48. 20,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

