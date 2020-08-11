Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.94.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 523,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

