Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.96.

JELD stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

