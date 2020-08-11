JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,000.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking stock traded up $65.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,834.03. 363,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,678.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,615.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

