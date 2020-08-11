John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

