Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

