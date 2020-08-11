JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

