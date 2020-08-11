Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kaman stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,460. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Kaman news, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

