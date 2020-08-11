KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. KBR also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.80 EPS.
NYSE:KBR opened at $23.47 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.
In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
