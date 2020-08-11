Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,724,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,966,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.56. 670,102 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02.

