Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 6.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $41,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,769,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,123,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,052,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,525,000 after acquiring an additional 711,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

